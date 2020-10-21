Part 2 – The 2020 US Elections, The Great Reset and the Catholic Church

And I will give unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred sixty days, clothed in sackcloth. These are the two olive trees, and the two candlesticks, that stand before the Lord of the earth. And if any man will hurt them, fire shall come out of their mouths, and shall devour their enemies. And if any man will hurt them, in this manner must he be slain.

The Apocalypse of St. John 11:3-5

This is Part 2 of “The 2020 US Elections, The Great Reset and the Catholic Church.”

The victory of Biden and the total control of global society by the satanic elites of the modern world, and the continued occupation of the Catholic Church by the anti-Church, represents the apex of power for the forces of evil. Covid is preparing the way for the fundamental transformations in society needed for all of this to happen. Without the sacraments the faithful were spiritually weakened in the same way you would tenderize meat before cooking it. So what will disrupt that?

The common theme throughout Church history is that when the leadership of the Church has run aground – whether during the Arian crisis, or the Monothelitism crisis, or the Avignon crisis – is that a very small number of Bishops comes to the Church’s rescue. St. Athanasius is the primary example – being literally the only defender of orthodoxy in the episcopate during the Arian episode. Eventually, he prevailed, and the Arian heresy was extinguished.

I believe that because the modernist crises is the most serious crisis that the Church has faced, and because the episcopate is universally cowed, the opposition to the anti-Church will be of heavenly origin. For all of the people crying out for God to save us, I believe that He will, and the two witnesses are the vehicle in which He accomplishes that act. The purpose of the two witnesses was for that moment in time when the Church looks like it has been overrun by the antichurch. I believe that when the episcopate has officially failed to respond to some massive initiative of the false Church, when people say that the promise of Christ to His Church was for naught, the two witnesses will appear.

God loves us. He cares for us. He will save us. This is set in the very fabric of the universe and there is nothing that anyone can do that could change that fact one iota.

Now, in terms of when.

I would like to point out something that I find to be extremely compelling.

Modern scholarship, that I accept, places Jesus birth between 6-2 BC. The evidence for Our Lord being born in 4 BC is extremely compelling. That would make 29 AD the year of His Passion. 29 AD. Remember that.

On June 13, 1929 Our Lord appeared to Sr. Lucia in Tuy, France. Check out what He told her regarding the consecration of Russia (which I believe Pope Pius XII validly did as explained here):

“They did not want to heed My request! … Like the King of France they will repent and do it, but it will be late. Russia will have already spread its errors throughout the world, provoking wars and persecutions against the Church: the Holy Father will have much to suffer.”

What was Our Lord referring to when he mentioned France?

In 1689 St. Margaret Mary Alacoque had addressed to Louis XIV, the King of France, with the Lord’s requirement of the consecration of France to His Sacred Heart. This requirement has been ignored. As a result, exactly one hundred years later, the French Revolution happened. And about three and a half years after the Revolution’s inception (1789-06-17 — 1793-01-21) the King was beheaded.

“Make it known to My ministers that, given they follow the example of the King of France in delaying the execution of My request, they will follow him into misfortune. It will never be too late to have recourse to Jesus and Mary.”

100 years later from the date that Jesus appeared to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque the French monarchy paid for its failure to act as Heaven requested. The French Revolution happened.

In 1929 Our Lady and Our Lord appeared to Sr. Lucia and formerly asked for the consecration of Russia. They did it, but it was late, without the Bishops, exactly as Our Lord and Our Lady predicted (in 1952).

100 years from 1929 is…

Exactly 2000 years after the Passion and Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

(As an aside: why did God ask for the consecration of Russia in 1929? A few months after this apparition, in late 1929, Stalin eliminated the last remnants of opposition in the USSR. Farms were collectivized and mass murder began in earnest. The stock market crashed four months later triggering the Great Depression. Hitler himself said that Nazism was “dead” before the crash of October 1929. This is why Our Lord asked that Russia be consecrated in 1929.)

God will do what God will do. But a careful reading of these facts suggest that the Catholic Church will lose all power and presence in Rome in 2029 in the same way the French monarch lost its throne after failing to consecrate that country to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Rome might even cease to exist.

Events move quickly, after that. The chastisement spoken of by Our Lady of Akita. Worldwide chaos. The two witnesses. The appearance of the Antichrist. The mass murder of the remaining faithful. Nature being shaken to its core before the return of the King. The obvious and prolonged intervention in history by God to save His people, and His Church, at its time of ultimate peril.

We will see the first real resistance to modernism, once people recognize what is happening, in a very long time. Pius X lamented that “not one man” had his back in fighting modernism. That won’t be the case anymore.

It is the best of times, it is the worst of times.