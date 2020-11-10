Here’s My Take On the McCarrick Report

Here is my scorching hot-take on the McCarrick report:



Go to confession regularly, don’t gossip and do penance for your sins. Lots of self-anointed lay people are going to give you their takes for podcasts/columns/blog posts/fundraising emails on McCarrick. They are essentially either clout chasing or using the sodomitical rape of minors to give their lives meaning as “Vaticanistas.”

Don’t give attention to these people. Don’t obsess over the evil actions of the men who occupy the Church, because if you do this long enough, you will lose your faith.

Pray for the victims. Do penance for your own sins. Go to confession. Focus on Jesus.