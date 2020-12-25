Merry Christmas + News

Merry Christmas to all of you and your families. I truly hope that 2021 is better than 2020 for you.

I’m going to be gone for a while. I’m leaving the website up.

I don’t really want to do this anymore. I have tried my best, and I appreciate the kind words, but I haven’t done very well and so its time to move on and do something else.

I believe that the Catholic Faith is true but frankly, I’ve lost heart to live it in my day-to-day life and as such I shouldn’t be running this kind of thing.

Be well.